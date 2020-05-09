The Friends of The Villages Library requests that patrons do not bring book donations to the Belvedere or Pinellas Branches of The Villages Library until after May 31.
The Friends decided to keep their Bookrooms closed because limited space could create an unhealthy situation for volunteers and customers. In addition, the volunteer group does not want the library staff to be overwhelmed with book donations. There is insufficient space within the confines of the libraries to safety store bags and boxes of books.
Check www.FriendsVillagesLibrary.com for the latest information regarding reopening. The group thanks everyone for their patience during these trying times.