Jan. 25 and 26, the Friends of The Villages Library will hold a warehouse clearance sale at the Pinellas branch of The Villages Library, 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood.
Fiction and nonfiction books never shown in the FOVL bookrooms will be offered for sale. About half the books are former library books, with the rest being public donations received during the six-plus months the FOVL bookrooms were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID restrictions do apply during the sale: Occupancy will be limited to 20 people at a time, including FOVL volunteers, face masks are required for entry, 6-foot social distancing and a one-way maze will be used to reduce potential exposure risk.
The Friends of The Villages Library is an all-volunteer charitable organization, which has returned over $500,000 to the community since 2003. For more information, visit www.friendsvillageslibrary.com.