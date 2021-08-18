As the dog days of summer draw to a close, YOUR Humane Society SPCA would like to thank our August Volunteer of the Month, Carol Schultz, who is on our team of lifesavers. Without people like her, we would not be able to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome the animals who land on our doorstep, who need better care and health and who seek to find a fur-ever family.
Carol began to volunteer for us after she and her husband hosted a charity bingo event several years ago. They chose our organization as one of their benefiting charities. The shelter director at that time spoke at the event and stressed the need for volunteers. When Carol learned we had been a no-kill shelter since our inception in 1982, she volunteered and has assisted with our adoptable cats ever since. She helps maintain our Catty Shack, supports many of our fundraising events, and promotes pet adoptions at every opportunity. She also facilitates adoptions for the Cat Crazy Villagers Club.
“The best part about working with the cats every week is cuddling and loving them,” Carol said. “You also get to know each cat’s personality, so when you pass on your observations, it helps to get them adopted to the right home.”
“My most memorable experience was with a sweet kitty who had been returned to the shelter twice. I had a real soft spot for her,” Carol said. “She was so thin and scraggly at first, but she began to thrive, and I was so happy when she was adopted by a kind lady and finally found her permanent home.”
Carol grew up in upstate New York and had parakeets, but when her family moved to Virginia Beach in 1992, they took in a stray cat, who was the first of nine over the years. She currently has two cats. Minnie is a 13-year-old Siamese mix who has beautiful blue eyes, remains shy and skittish, but loves belly rubs! Carol adopted Fuzzle from YOUR Humane Society SPCA last year. “Fuzzle is 8 years old, has only one eye, three teeth and nerve damage in her neck, but is extremely active and lovable,” Carol reports.
We are so grateful for our volunteers who give of themselves to care for our adoptable cats and dogs, and we are proud to highlight Carol as our Volunteer of the Month for August 2021. Congratulations! We thank you for your hard work, dedication, and the support you give the cats to make them comfortable and to assist in giving them an opportunity to find a better life with a family to call their own.
If you would like to join our volunteer team and enjoy the personal satisfaction of knowing how much your efforts impact YOUR community, call YOUR Humane Society SPCA, Sumter County’s oldest and largest private no-kill shelter, at 352-793-9117 or complete your volunteer application at yhsspca.org/volunteer. There are many ways to help, such as fostering a pet, offering dog walking and basic obedience, socializing and grooming pets, helping Admin. in the office, fundraising, or gardening and basic maintenance tasks on our campus, and more.