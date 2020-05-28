On the evening of May 4th, 2020, a fatal traffic crash claimed the life of one person and left a large hole in the True Temple Church of the Living God (located on CR 100). Division Chief Nehemiah Wolfe with The Villages Public Safety reached out to SCSO Lt. Siemer stating the church could use some assistance boarding up the hole.
Division Chief Wolfe and Lt. Siemer put their heads together and went to a nearby construction site, where they met up with Mr. Rossetter with WPDC Construction, who very generously offered to donate supplies to board up the hole.
Mr. Butler from Dewitt Custom Construction, Inc., Mr. Almeida from Adriano GB Brick Pavers, and Mr. Bergeron from Bergeron Framing also donated their time and materials to help with this project. We are fortunate that we have such generous people in our community, Sumter County is truly a great place to live, work, and play!