Ring in the new year with these fun programs and events at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park.
Jan. 7, join park staff for a walk on the trails to look for resident and wintering birds. Loaner binoculars will be available for the walk, 10–11:30 a.m.
Jan. 8, learn Dutch oven techniques, make several cast-iron dishes and then sample them, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. The class is $5, in addition to the park entry fee. Pre-register by calling 352-793-4781.
Jan. 12, Project Wild/Aquatic Wild for Educators will feature a combined curriculum workshop with educational activities for both aquatic and terrestrial animals and their habitats, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. The free workshop is geared toward any educator who works with elementary and middle school-aged students. Space is limited. To register, contact Kristin at Kristin.n.wood@Floridadep.gov or 352-793-4781.
Jan. 15, youngsters are invited to a Mad Hatter Children’s Tea at the Dade Lodge, noon –2 p.m. Food, Mad Hatter characters and activities will be all a part of the afternoon. In addition to park entry fee, cost is $5/person or $20/family. By reservation only for ages 5 and up, accompanied by an adult. Adults are welcome with or without children!
Park entry is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. Remember, hats, sunglasses, water and insect repellent are recommended when visiting.
For more information, call 352-793-4781.