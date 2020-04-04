Kids aren’t the only ones who might get a bit stir-crazy as people stick closer to home these days. The following programs offer a variety of things to occupy young and not-so-young from the comfort of home.
Florida Wildflower Foundation has an online library that serves as a clearinghouse for all kinds of wildflower information, from educator resources and games, to landscape design tools. Information focuses on Florida’s native flowers. Visit https://flawildflowers.org/library.
SeaWorld and Busch Gardens have been providing free materials to educators for some 20 years, and lots of it is online. Learn about the ocean and the many creatures it supports. Visit https://seaworld.org.
Lake Wales History Museum is currently closed, but at press time, it was working to make its news exhibit, “Infamy: December 7, 1941,” a traveling exhibit from the National WWII Museum, a virtual experience. Visit https://www.lakewalesfl.gov/439/Lake-Wales-History-Museum.
Audubon Florida offers educational materials for all ages, with resources focusing on Florida’s nature and, of course, its diverse birds. Check out the Florida Birds BINGO card and see how many of the birds you can spot in your own backyard. Visit https://fl.audubon.org/news/educational-materials
National Geographic Young Explorers is an online magazine for kindergarten and first grade students. Children can listen to the magazine being read to them as they follow along with the highlighted text.
Visit ngexplorer.cengage.com/ngyoungexplorer/index.html
Yellowstone National Park virtual tours provide opportunity to explore the vast park from the comfort of your home. Begin your trek at www.nps.gov/yell/learn/photosmultimedia/virtualtours.htm