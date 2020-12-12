A thank-you note from YOUR Humane Society SPCA
As this unprecedented and challenging year ends, we have had time to reflect on so much for which we are thankful. This year has been a year like no other, yet some things remained the same. You, our community, responded to our call to action when the urgent need arose. You continued with your unwavering support of our lifesaving mission to protect animals. Our gratitude must shine on all of you.
We never had to close our doors or stop our public assistance programs. We were able to maintain our free pet food pantry and provide spay/neuter vouchers to qualifying pet owners across Sumter County, preventing more animals from facing catastrophe during these trying times. Foster families stepped up and opened their homes to help while benefiting from the comfort of an animal during the pandemic.
Because of your support, this year we have been able to provide help to more than 1,290 animals in our community. We are currently at a 98% live release rate as Sumter County’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter, serving our community for more than 38 years. We’re thankful for our volunteer board of directors, devoted staff and volunteers who creatively managed through the many new challenges COVID-19 put before us. For this … we are fur-ever thankful.
While the public quarantined itself, we had fewer visitors on campus, and we took advantage of that. We continued to improve our shelter’s facilities with expansions and upgrades, thanks to the generosity of private donations and proceeds from our “Leaving a Legacy of Compassion” estate planning. Each gift is truly appreciated, as it allows us to help local animals in need.
We have no affiliation with HSUS or the ASPCA, as there are no local chapters of these large organizations. We receive no financial donations from them or any level of government. Your contributions have meant the difference between life and death for so many animals within Sumter County. For this … we are fur-ever thankful.
To those businesses and neighborhoods that sponsored and hosted safe events, you have shown the real meaning of community and were a key factor in our lifesaving results. To all our local media, you helped spread the word of our vital work with your contributions of advertising and thus helped countless pets and their families during the pandemic. For this … we are fur-ever thankful.
Our staff and volunteers continued forward and adapted procedures to meet many needs despite new challenges we, and they, personally faced. Your contributions of love and care at our five-acre campus, our off-site adoption partners and very limited special events or in your own homes as foster families, were all greatly needed and appreciated. You are guardians, foster homes, comfort givers, trainers, office helpers, fundraisers, writers, artists, educators and ambassadors. But most of all, you are valued team members. For this … we are fur-ever thankful.
If you are new to us, we extend an invitation to visit our shelter and learn about our vital work. Due to COVID-19 concerns, we request that visitors make an appointment until further notice. We encourage you to discover how you can become a part of our lifesaving mission. It is only possible because our community works together to make a difference. For this … we are fur-ever thankful.
On behalf of everyone at YOUR Humane Society SPCA and the animals we strive to protect, we wish you and your pets a safe, healthy and love-filled holiday season.
YOUR Humane Society SPCA is a 501(c)3 non-profit, no-kill organization. Learn more at hsspca.org, 352-793-9117, on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter or visit them at 994 CR 529A, in Lake Panasoffkee.