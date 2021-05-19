At a “Shark Tank” style student event held May 29 at the Wildwood Community Center, nearly 60 applications were submitted as startup business ideas to compete for cash prizes in the Sumter’s sixth annual Future Entrepreneurs event.
All three Sumter County High Schools were represented – South Sumter High School, The Villages Charter High School and Wildwood Middle High School.
First place finalists were South Sumter High School’s Cori Riddell, Solar Lightning; The Villages Charter High School’s Olivia Williams, You Spend Me Right Round; and Wildwood Middle High School’s Jaylyn Charpentier, Charpe Style Jewelry.
Each finalist receives $1,000 from the award sponsors to further their entrepreneurship idea. Williams was also recognized as the overall winner and received an additional $100 prize.
Second place finalists, who were awarded $500 each, were South Sumter High’s Abigail Derby-Wine, Mix and Mask; The Villages Charter High’s Elisabeth Ngo, La Beautique; and Wildwood Middle High’s Calvin Hoopes, Speed Detailing.
The third through fifth place finalists of the online competition from each school displayed posters outlining their business ideas and will receive $100 to further their entrepreneurship plans for next year’s competition. Display finalists were Destiny and David Barnes (team), Auston Chisenhall, and Raelyn Simmons from South Sumter High School; Cylie Reeder, Rebecca Spangler and Ashley Delezenne (team), and Magdalen Stansberry from The Villages Charter High School; and Caleb Pickens and Austin Peavy (team), Nicole Vega Soto, and Randy “RJ” Mears from Wildwood Middle High School.
The students’ business plans first went through a round of rigorous online judging. The top two projects from each school were then invited to pitch their concepts at the live event for cash awards. The top two finalists from each school were mentored by volunteers from Mid-Florida SCORE in preparation for their live presentations. Mid-Florida SCORE mentors included David McCormick, Fred Streicher, Trish Collins and Byron Zuidema.
At the event, concepts by the top finalists were judged for creativity, innovation, market potential, competitive landscape, product clarity and operational sustainability.
Judges who volunteered their time and expertise for the event were Randy Reeder, AgeWave Solutions, Inc; Beth Hunt, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office; and Debbie Moffitt, Assistant Superintendent Sumter County Schools.