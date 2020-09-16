Six future Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter homeowners united to finish repairs for the Valdez family home in Mascotte last weekend. The future homeowners are working toward completing 200 volunteer hours with Habitat called “sweat equity,” as part of their journey to homeownership.
Habitat representative Danielle Stroud said, “It is a unique volunteer day that brings all of these homeowners together. They are not only fulfilling their role as partner families with Habitat for Humanity, but they are offering a hand-up to the Valdez family and putting the finishing touches to a critical repair project completed through Habitat’s Preservation & Repair program.”
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, an affiliate of Habitat International, has been serving individuals in Lake and Sumter Counties with access and opportunity to affordable housing solutions since 1989.