When you think of Gatorland, that iconic tourist attraction in Orlando, you may not think of it as a birder’s paradise, but it most definitely is, especially this time of year.
With a $25 Photographers’ pass, visitors can enter the park at 7 a.m. May 8, 13 and 21 and ramble around the alligator breeding marsh’s boardwalk for a few hours before the park opens to the general public. In addition to plenty of alligators, you’ll see the Gatorland Bird Rookery, where you can view and photograph great egrets, wood storks, anhingas, tri-colored herons, great blue herons, little blue herons and more as they begin their day with their nestlings.
How do these species coexist? The theory is that the birds first started building nests and raising their young at the marsh because the captive population of alligators keeps typical nest-raiding predators, like raccoons, at bay. If you were a raccoon, would you want to climb around the alligators’ home to get to the nests? Me, neither.
In addition to the spring season’s increased wild bird population, visitors can wander the park, including its tall observation tower, and see a wide variety of animals, from its alligators, crocodiles and rare white leucistic alligators, to snakes, tortoises, birds, bobcats and more.
The place isn’t just for observing nature. It also offers the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line and new Stompin’ Gator Off-Road Adventure, as well as a petting zoo, animal shows like the Gator Jumparoo and Adventure Hour.
May 14–15, the attraction’s Gatorpalooza Fun Fest returns with live music, food vendors, artisan and craft vendors, games and giveaways. The event is included with admission. It also will feature the second annual Gatorland Florida Man Challenge on May 14.
Gatorland is an island of wildlife located in an increasingly populous part of Orange County north of Kissimmee, and its 110 acres combine “old Florida” charm with exciting adventures. Founded in 1949 by Owen Godwin as a roadside gift shop, it has been called Orlando’s “Best Half Day Attraction” for years.
Today’s gift shop at the park is a great place to find alligator-centric and other fun Florida souvenirs and foods. You can even purchase items through its online site, located at https://shop.gatorland.com.
Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine, Gatorland is located at 14501 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. You can grab a meal onsite, with options including Pearl’s Good Eats, a snack bar and coffee shop.
The attraction periodically runs Florida resident specials on tickets and other specials. Visit www.gatorland.com or call 407-855-5496 for more information.
Interested in joining an early morning birders outing before the season ends? Call 407-855-5496, ext. 233, or email dannyperich@gatorland.com. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance.