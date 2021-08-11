Every year, Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening members nominate the person they believe best deserves recognition for their contributions through the club. This year, Gay Ratcliff Seamens was selected as Rotarian of the Year for exemplary work during a challenging year.
“This Rotarian held the club together with devotion to her job, enthusiasm, humor, drive and sheer personality,” the club said in a news statement. “She devoted many hours encouraging officers and directors to their jobs and to come up with different ways to meet our commitments to our community, and the goals set for the year.”
In a time when some clubs found it hard to survive, she hosted 52 meetings on Zoom and kept everyone’s interest by using costumes, themes and interactive ideas. She was involved in everything the club did. The club gained members and raised thousands of dollars for food projects.
Under her leadership and with the help of service project director Gay Davidson, the club was able to maintain support of every club project and even exceeded goals of involvement. Food insufficiency became a club focus after Gay visited area food pantries and found some underserved that the club found ways to help.
“It was actually exciting to put the numbers together each month. Our volunteer hours were up...donations were up....we were doing new activities and old activities in different ways,” Davidson said.
The award was presented at a special dinner held June 30.
“I was pleased to present Gay with this award,” said Dusty Rhodes, club administrator. “She is a true leader and outstanding Rotarian.”
For more information about the Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening, visit www.rotaryvillagesevening.com.