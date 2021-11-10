This is the story of a military family that served in two World Wars and has deep roots in Sumter County.
Gayle Hunt is 95 years young and lives in the same 100-year-old house where he was born in Sumter County. His father, Enos, served in World War One and was the very first park ranger at what is now Dade Battlefield Historic State Park. Enos had a female alligator, about 12 inches long (at first!) named Joe that he fed pancakes every morning. Apparently, the pancakes increased her girth a bit much and he took her to Homosassa Springs.
Gayle and his brother, Huland, served in World War Two. Huland was an Air Force pilot, who flew “The Hump,” the western Himalayas, transporting supplies from India to China to resupply the Chinese war effort and the U.S. Army Air Forces based in China. Pilots were only allowed to fly in poor weather, because the enemy attacks were not as big a threat on those days. Huland’s plane crashed during the war and wasn’t found until about five years ago. During the days of flying The Hump, 81 aircraft were never accounted for and their 345 personnel were listed as missing.
Serving on the USS Pasadena Cruiser, Gayle said, “I had the best job there! I bought all the supplies except for ammo and fuel.”
Once while standing fire watch outside, he spotted an enemy plane approaching. It fired on the Pasadena and the debris fell right next to him. The gunners on board the ship were able to take the plane down. He thanked God for saving his life. Gayle said the common greeting most days onboard was, “Praise the Lord and pass the ammo!”
Before World War Two, Gayle went to Bushnell High School, played basketball, baseball, football, and was the lead man in all the junior and senior plays. He said they loved his full head of red hair! And Gayle was quite the handsome young man. A great dancer, he won a jitterbug contest and now has an impressive collection of big band era records. A Sumter County man, he worked for the Sumter County School Board and said it broke his heart when they tore down the old Bushnell High School.
One of his cherished memories is the card given to him certifying that he was present in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945, at the signing of the surrender terms that ended the war signed by the Rear Admiral of the U.S. Navy, Captain of the U.S. Navy and Commander of the U.S. Navy. There were three ships there that day – the USS Pasadena, the USS Missouri and British HMS King George V. Gayle was proud to have been on one of them.
His patriot’s heart still beats for his country, and he’s still full of life! This is a Sumter County family of great men and heroes.