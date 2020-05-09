Most of our churches have been locked down due to the Covid-19 threat in our nation, but it looks like there is light at the end of the tunnel. Florida has done extremely well and did not see the anticipated numbers that were reported by many.
At First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee we are preparing to open when the all clear is given by state officials. We have sprayed and sanitized our church with a professional environmental company and will be practicing safe social distancing guidelines as we bring the church to its opening. We are doing everything in our power to provide a safe, comfortable church for people to come to.
Our church will be opening in phases as we hear the guidelines changing. We en-courage you to keep in touch with our First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee Face-book site as it is updated every week with dates and the openings of our church. We live stream every Sunday at 10:00 am on YouTube and Facebook live, as well as our website listed below. You want to wear a mask and gloves to church, we encourage it.
At First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee we encourage you to stay safe and follow the social distancing guidelines in the days ahead. We’re getting ready to go, and we hope to see you soon. fbclp@fbclakepan.com, 802 CR 470 Lake Panasoffkee Fl. 33538, (352-793-5510).