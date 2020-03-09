Lots of good stuff has been donated to the TriCounty Community Center and we are busy getting it ready for you: craft supplies, scrapbooking materials and equipment, household linens, kitchen and household equipment, office equipment, books, jewelry, good clothing, home decor. And since you will be shopping and won't have time to bake you will appreciate the bake sale. Come early for the best selection.
The sale is from 9:00 to 4:00 on Friday, March 13 and from 8:00 to 3:00 on Saturday, March 14 at the TriCounty Community Center, 28444 Forbes St. in Nobleton.
The Center is a non-profit center serving communities in three counties. The monies raised through this sale go to the maintenance of the center and its on-going restoration of the fire-damaged area of the building. For more information, call Dorie at 352-587-4818.