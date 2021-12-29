“It is with sincere appreciation that Sumter County Animal Services thanks Big Dog Ranch Rescue for the major transport of 18 dogs on Wednesday, December 15. Volunteers walked the animals before loading them up on a beautiful, spacious bus that will take them to Georgetown, Delaware to hopefully find their fur-ever homes by Christmas,” Sumter County Animal Services said in a recent news release.
Visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt to see other available animals and apply online to adopt an animal.