From Colt Creek State Park in Lakeland to Split Oak Forest Wildlife and Environmental Area, which straddles the Orange/Osceola county line, and beyond, organizations across the state are celebrating Florida’s gopher tortoises on their special day, April 10. Designated by the Gopher Tortoise Council, the day has been a great way to raise awareness about the burrowing tortoise that is found in all 67 counties of the state.
Gopher Tortoise Day was started by the Gopher Tortoise Council, which was formed in 1978 by southeastern biologists and other citizens concerned with the decline of the species.
The gopher tortoise is a large herbivore that lives in self-built burrows. Over 350 other species, such as the federally threatened Eastern indigo snake and the gopher frog, will use the burrows for refuge.
In Florida, gopher tortoises are state and federally protected. They are frequently encountered in neighborhoods, along roadways and on many of the state’s private and public lands.
Because gopher tortoises are protected in Florida, handling and relocating gopher tortoises is illegal unless conducted under an FWC-issued permit. If you see a tortoise crossing a busy road, FWC grants permission to move it across the road in the same direction it was headed, if safe to do so, of course. Do not move the tortoise to another location or put the tortoise in a car, states Trout Lake Nature Center, which cares for a rescued gopher tortoise unable to be released back into the wild after a vehicle encounter. The tortoise now serves as an animal ambassador for the center.
In addition to the resident tortoise at Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis, several other rescued tortoises reside at Oakland Nature Preserve, in Oakland, and can often be seen moseying around the park and grazing on native plants. They’re residing in many other parks and preserves across the state – and sometimes right in your own back yard.
For more information, visit http://gophertortoisecouncil.org.