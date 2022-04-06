For a hip and happening good time, come out April 9 to the grand opening of Wildwood Vineyard and Events, a place where the extraordinary happens, 4–8 p.m.
The venue is owned and run by Phillip Doak and Keisha Santana Doak, who have been married for 10 years. For the couple, running a business and juggling a hectic schedule is no sour matter. In fact, they have never been more passionate and inspired in their careers.
Keisha has a passion for food; hence, her prior ownership of two restaurants. She has many years of experience in business and corporate training, as well as hosting weddings and corporate parties. Phillip currently works a full-time corporate job and is right next to his wife running the vineyard and wedding venue. Although they have never owned a vineyard before this, they are excited to start this new venture and thank their friends and family for all their help and support.
In spite of their hectic schedules, they enjoy their careers and often don’t feel like they’re working. Keisha loves to cook and transform the event place into something wonderful. She always looks forward to how the place will look after she arranges the decorations and seating.
Phil is a people-oriented person, so he finds joy in doing events and meeting new people.
Despite the heavy responsibility, entrepreneurship satisfies the couple, since it enables them to help other people through employment: “It’s a challenge for us, since if our business fails, we fail. But if it prospers, so do we and our staff.”
Wildwood Vineyard and Events will be a happening venue, where extraordinary parties come to life. In addition to a stage and backdrop, dance floor and commercial bar, the venue also offers 10 acres of beautiful outdoor space and a vineyard that surrounds the property.
Themed parties will be held at the venue after the April 9 grand opening, including an Adult Easter egg hunt April 16, 4–8 p.m., a Paint and Sip class (wine or beer mug) April 23, 3–7 p.m., and a Build Your Own Charcuterie board class April 30, 3–8 p.m. You can also come in during these times and have a glass of wine, a local beer and a snack.
This couple is not short of passion, doing what they love and being in love. In fact, aside from running this local business, the couple busy themselves by traveling together and bringing out the best in each other. “We are each other’s inspiration!”
Wildwood Vineyard and Events is located at 1945 E CR 462, Wildwood, FL next to TD concrete. Call 352-764-9900 for reservations or a tour.