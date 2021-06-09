green swamp virtual tour

June 9 at 6 p.m., the Passionflower Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will present a virtual program exploring the Green Swamp.
The Green Swamp Basin is a huge, critical recharge area for the Floridian aquifer, as well as the source of Hillsborough, Withlacoochee, Ocklawaha and Peace rivers. It spreads across some 110,000 acres purchased to protect land and water resources, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Most of the landscape is pine flatwoods, cypress domes, and hardwoods swamps. Part of that acreage, the Green Swamp Wildlife Management Area spans 50,692 acres in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties.
The ecologically important Green Swamp contains native habitat that is home to diverse native plants and provides critical habitat for many mammals, birds and other wildlife. The Passionflower program will share the area’s history and importance, as well as what can be done to help protect this “Area of Critical State Concern.”
Free and open to the public, the program will be presented on Zoom. Go to https://bit.ly/3cftF4k.
The program will be recorded and made available at a later date. Visit https://passionflower.fnpschapters.org.