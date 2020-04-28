Some 600 families received free dinner April 10, when the City of Groveland partnered with Hope International Church and others for a Community Unity Drive-Thru event. Each family received one free large pizza and a two-liter soda, as a “thinking of you” gesture to the community.
Groveland Police and Firefighters, as well as South Lake Hospital ER doctors and nurses, also were recipients of the generosity. Groveland first responders shared some of their pizza with Mascotte first responders.
To assist residents feeling hardships during the international pandemic, Groveland introduced the “Let’s Eat” initiative, which is part of the City’s Operation Reach Out Campaign, partnering with local organizations, restaurants, food trucks and farmers, to increase meal options and availability.
“As we continue to weather this COVID-19 storm together, we want our residents to know how much we care,” said Mayor Evelyn Wilson.
Local businesses that helped make the event possible are Chefing It UP Pizza Café, Domino’s Pizza, Corelli’s Italian Restaurant, Little Caesar’s Pizza, Steel Worx Solutions LLC and Clermont dentist Stephen McLeod, DMD.
For more information on other initiatives under Groveland’s Operation Reach Out Campaign, visit the City of Groveland Facebook page or the City’s website at www.groveland-fl.gov.