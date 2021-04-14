Through June 8, beginning and intermediate gardeners can pick up tips on how to successfully grow a variety of temperate and tropical fruit.
Held each Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, also known as UF/IFAS, is offering the online programs via Zoom. The following sessions will be taught by IFAS extension agents and specialists.
April 20: Blueberries
April 27: Grapes and Blackberries
May 4: Deciduous Fruits – peaches, nectarines, plums and persimmons
May 11: Tropical Fruits I
To register for any of these free Zoom meetings, visit https://tinyurl.com/3ts2ug4k. For more information, email nsamuel@ufl.edu or call 352-689-4671.