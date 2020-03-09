Guest speaker, Brian Norman at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church on Wednesday, March 4th, 6pm. All invited

Endorsements
Recommending Early Earth Educators
“I highly recommend Brian Norman and Early Earth Educators. He and his family were a delight to our church and highly informative on the subject of special cre-ation. I like his presentation of the Gospel also”.
~Dr. Randall B. Alonso, Pastor, First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee
“This is such an informative and timely message! In a world of confusion people of all ages need to know that the Bible and science do agree”.
~Dylan Jewell, Student Pastor, Calvary Church, Hernando, FL
“In a world full of questions and doubt about... creation and evolution, their ministry clearly puts to rest any arguments claiming we’ve evolved and elevates Jesus to the highest power”.
~Eddie Pagett, Pastor, Joy & Praise Fellowship, Beverly Hills, FL
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
