April 24, Young Performing Artists, Inc. is hosting a concert to support young artists through scholarships.
The second annual virtual event, set to begin at 2 p.m., will feature the Camerata String Ensemble of Central Florida, guest vocalist Cheryl Gibson, last year’s scholarship placers and a live auction of African apparel and artwork.
Gibson was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, to a musical family. Her mother and grandmother were both musicians, and their musical gifts influenced the diverse signature style of Gibson’s performances.
She received a music scholarship to attend Cameron University, where she completed her bachelor’s degree, and studied voice with Charles Thomas and competed in the National Association of Teacher of Singing (N.A.T.S.) contests.
In Tampa, she later became the mass choir director for the New Mount Zion Baptist Church and Tampa chapter representative assistant for the James Cleveland Gospel Music Workshop of America.
As a concert artist, Gibson has been a featured soloist for church choirs, theater productions and various venues across the country.
Currently, Gibson resides in Lake County and does musical performances for churches and other venues in the surrounding area.
To register ($20) for the concert, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/strings-of-soul-2022-tickets-307671853797.
For more information, call 352-748-0260, visit https://youngperformingartists.org and email youngartists@aol.com.