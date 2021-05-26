May 18, Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, in partnership with The Villagers Habitat Lake-Sumter Club, dedicated the first home built solely by club members.
Construction of the new home in Fruitland Park began in October 2020, near the one-year anniversary of The Villagers Habitat Lake-Sumter Club’s inception. As lead sponsors of the home, club members raised funds that made the project possible and invested over 2,000 volunteer hours in building the home.
The Villagers Habitat Lake-Sumter Club was included in the dedication ceremony, as the family selected through Habitat’s Home Ownership program receive the keys to their new home.
In addition, Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, in partnership with Leesburg High School, South Lake High School and The Villages Charter High School, built three homes as part of a vocational education program, the Youth Construction Academy. Construction of the three homes – located in Leesburg, Lady Lake and Mascotte – began at the start of the fall semester last year and continued through April. The students and teachers were included in each dedication ceremony.