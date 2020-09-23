Monday, Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, alongside Leesburg High School and South Lake High School, celebrated their first day at two Youth Construction Academy build sites – one in Leesburg and the other in Mascotte.
New classes of students will spend time during the school week working with Habitat’s construction staff and professional tradesmen on the construction projects, receiving hands-on learning in building a house.
The Villages Charter School began their project earlier this month.
Construction will be ongoing during the school year, September through May. In May, the students and teachers will be included in dedication ceremonies, when keys to the houses will be handed to a family in need that has gone through Habitat’s Home Ownership program.
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, an affiliate of Habitat International, has worked to provide affordable housing solutions to individuals in Lake and Sumter counties since 1989.