When making a day trip to the Orlando area, you have a lot of choices of where to go and where to eat. Hamburger Mary’s, located next to the train tracks in downtown Church Street Station, is a unique place for some good food and fun.
Hamburger Mary’s is not for everyone, so please go online and check out the entertainment before you go. As stated on its website, “Hamburger Mary’s offers a flamboyant dining experience, along with nightly entertainment from our ‘Dining with the Divas’ drag shows and charity ‘HamBingo Mary’s’ to MaryOke-Karaoke and trivia nights.” It is adult-themed and not suitable for children.
A group from Sebring traveled there recently. This is one of these venues where going with a group of friends is much more fun that going alone.
The restaurant has a full menu with gluten-free options. Sandwiches, gourmet burgers (their specialty), wraps, salads, tacos and much more are available. Prices range from $10–$12. Check their website at www.hamburgermarys.com for show dates, times and cover charge for a particular show.
During Saturday and Sunday shows, they also offer a brunch menu which includes omelets, pancakes, skillets or something called “the yolks on you,” which is a burger topped with an egg. There is also a dessert menu with choices like fried Twinkies and sea salt caramel cheesecake.
The Saturday show served lunch at 11 a.m., with the entertainment from noon to 1:30 p.m. The show is entertaining and very funny.
The original Hamburger Mary’s opened in San Francisco in 1972. Today, there are 18 locally owned franchises.
The train runs right alongside Hamburger Mary’s, located at 110 W. Church Street in downtown Orlando’s Church Street Station district. This used to be a favorite nightclub and entertainment destination. It was opened in 1974 with a Dixieland Jazz theme. Its popularity faded out when the big theme parks opened their own entertainment venues.
There’s no longer any shopping in the area. However, it still has some lounges, bars and restaurants scattered around the train station area. A great place to go after good food and a fun lunch at Hamburger Mary’s is Disney Springs. There, you will have plenty of places to walk off your lunch and spend your money.
Reservations are required at Hamburger Mary’s, though walk-ins are welcome if there is room. To make reservations, call 321-319-0600.