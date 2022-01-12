It’s the New Year and that time we all make resolutions, most of which we don’t keep.
But here’s some good options for you to try at Wahoo that are worth keeping! You do not have to be a Wahoo member to attend.
And we won’t try to lure you from your church, but you may find some of the studies interesting. So just come!
Sunday Night Bible Studies start again on January 9 - 5 pm for food/snacks and 5:30 pm for study.
• Wahoo Women are starting this study - Elijah: Faith and Fire by Priscilla Shirer. Women@wahoochurch.org
• Wahoo Men are starting this study - The Invisible War - Satan, Demons & Spiritual Warfare by Chip Ingram. Men@wahoochurch.org
Celebrate Recovery ministry meets every Tuesday night, but times have changed. 6 pm - Fellowship & Snacks. 6:30-7:30 pm - General Meeting. Small Groups - 7:30-8:30 pm. CR@wahoochurch.org Wahoo Women’s Discipleship
Group Meets January 12, 19 and 26 at 10:00 a.m. at the church. No reservations required! Just show up! For more information on our Sunday and Wednesday programs, please see the Worship Section in this paper.