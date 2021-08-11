Have a safe, happy, and healthy school year! 

It’s the start of a new school year for our Sumter County students, parents, teachers and school staff. As we begin this school year, let’s keep safety at the forefront of our minds. In the spirit of safety, I’d like to take this opportunity to review safety tips as you head into the new school year.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has School Resource Officers in every Sumter County School. School Resource Officers are assigned to elementary, middle and high schools throughout the county where they teach prevention, safety, work with both parents and staff, and add an additional layer of safety to campuses. They also handle any criminal incidents that happen on school grounds. We are doing our part to help keep your children safe, so here are a few things you can do at home.
The start of a new school year means buses are on the road and school zones go into effect. Sumter County Schools have changed their start and end times this year, so keep in mind that traffic will be affected by this. Be on the lookout for school zone signs and obey the speed limits, because failure to do so can result in enhanced fines. Motorists must yield to a stopped school bus.
When school buses stop to drop off or pick up children, motorists must stop until the bus driver has turned off the stop signal.
• On a two-lane road, vehicles traveling in both directions must stop.
• On a multi-lane road that is paved all the way across, traffic in both directions must stop.
• On a divided highway with a raised (concrete or grass) median at least 5 feet wide, traffic behind the bus must stop. Vehicles traveling in the opposite direction are not required to stop.
When riding bicycles to and from school, please teach your children to obey the rules of the road. The rules are the same for all vehicles. Be sure your children know and use the appropriate hand signals. Teach your children the safest route. If possible, have them ride with another person – there is safety in numbers.
Texting while driving is illegal in Florida. Please don’t let yourselves become distracted. Those precious few seconds could mean the difference between life and death.
Teach your children about stranger danger. It may seem like an antiquated concept; however, stranger danger is as important today as it was when you were growing up. In this modern era, stranger danger is as prevalent as ever. Review stranger danger with your children based on their age and teach them how to be prepared.
Be aware of who your children are communicating with online and through electronic devices.
Predators are experts in approaching children and manipulating them. Teach children not to speak to strangers over the internet, give out personal information, such as a home address; or send pictures of themselves. Encourage them to go to a trusted adult if they encounter any problems.
Have a safe, happy, and healthy school year!