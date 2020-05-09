Did you know that everyone is required by law to respond to the 2020 United States Census? And, did you know how important the information you provide is for your community?
It takes about 10 minutes to complete the Census, and everyone’s combined data has an impact on their community’s federal funding for 10 years. The number of residents in an area also affects the number seats each state has in Congress and your political representation at all levels of government, including the Electoral College.
“Your response helps to direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, roads, and other public services,” according to the Census Bureau.
The Census Bureau is required by law to protect your information, and it is not permitted to publicly release your responses in a way that could identify you or your household. Per the Federal Cybersecurity Enhancement Act of 2015, your data are protected from cybersecurity risks through screening of the systems that transmit your data. All web data submissions are encrypted to protect your privacy.
“The goal of the census is to count every person living in the United States, once, only once and in the right place,” states the Census Bureau.
Visit my2020census.gov or 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish) for more information.