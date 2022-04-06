Sumter County will have three amnesty collections days for disposal of household electronics and certain hazardous waste this year, and one is set for April 9.
Collection will be at Lake Okahumpka Park, 6085 E. SR 44, in Wildwood, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.
Free of charge for Sumter County residents, the amnesty collection program is a proven success, according to the county.
What can you bring to the collection sites? Automotive fluids and batteries; cleaners; fertilizers; fluorescent lamps, bulbs and other mercury-containing devices; fungicides; old gasoline and gas cans; herbicides; household electronics such as TVs, VCRs and computers; latex and oil-based paints; paint removers and thinners; pesticides; pool chemicals; propane tanks up to 25 pounds; rechargeable batteries; smoke detectors; solvents and wood preservatives.
Learn more: www.sumtercountyfl.gov.