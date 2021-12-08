HCA Florida Healthcare, part of HCA Healthcare, recently announced plans to build three new acute care hospitals – one each in Gainesville, Fort Myers and adjacent to The Villages. The care network currently serves 6.4 million patients each year at more than 400 sites across Florida, including 47 hospitals.
“These new, state-of-the-art hospitals will enable HCA Florida Healthcare to offer patient-centered, high-quality care to more Floridians, who rely on it for their healthcare needs. In addition, more people will have access to HCA Florida Healthcare’s advanced treatments, innovative technologies and experienced care teams,” the organization said in a recent news release.
The approximately 172,588 square foot hospital near The Villages will expand the system’s current presence at the Trailwinds freestanding emergency room. The three-story facility will include 60 beds, 54 of which are to be medical/surgical. The hospital will also include four ORs, six intensive care beds, a cath lab and an emergency room to service the growing population of this master-planned retirement community.
The Gainesville location will house a new 209,595 square foot acute care facility on Archer Road. The medical center previously announced a freestanding emergency room to be built at the site, with construction beginning in 2022 and completion scheduled for 2023. The hospital will have 90 acute care patient beds for intensive care, medical/surgical and inpatient rehabilitation.
The 275,870 square foot, four-story Fort Myers hospital will be located on Colonial Boulevard. Plans are for it to open by 2025.
“Each of the three new hospitals will provide patient-centered care and clinical excellence to areas with vibrant, growing communities,” said Chuck Hall, president of HCA Healthcare’s national group. “As we continue to launch the statewide HCA Florida Healthcare brand, these expansion plans come at what is already an exciting time for all of our colleagues across the state.”
On Nov. 15, the organization opened HCA Florida University Hospital in Davie, and 10 facilities in Florida adopted the new HCA Florida Healthcare brand.
“The brand will visually unite more than 400 hospitals, freestanding emergency rooms, physician practices and other sites of care as part of the same family delivering compassionate, high-quality care across the Sunshine State. By spring 2022, all HCA Florida Healthcare sites of care will officially adopt the new brand,” the news release stated.
For more information, visit HCAFloridaFamily.com.