“Oh, that Biden. He’s such an idiot. We have this terrible inflation and high gas prices. That man couldn’t find the bathroom door if you put his hand on the doorknob.”
When my friend said that, I just smiled. What are you supposed to say in polite company when someone makes a statement like that? Especially one that is so wrong. See if you agree with my friend or me.
What drives the price of a good is the balance between supply and demand. In the short term, President Joe Biden has no material control over either supply or demand.
My friend might say that Biden is against drilling in national parks and the Keystone Pipeline. Killing Keystone is part of the cause for the increase in oil prices.
That’s not true. I am in favor of the Keystone XL pipeline. But to suggest approving the Keystone XL pipeline would impact prices today is absolutely false. Let me explain in just a minute.
I favor drilling in national parks, too, if the U.S. taxpayers receive an adequate royalty and the oil company posts a large enough bond so that we know the land will be left in a better condition than they found it – just like we do for phosphate mining in Florida. However, saying that if we opened the national parks to drilling would reduce oil prices today is also absolutely false.
This is the real issue.
In 2009, the U.S. had about 400 drilling rigs. Then, as oil prices raced to $120 a barrel in 2012, the number of rigs operating in America increased four times to close to 1,600 rigs to take advantage of high prices. Drilling sites that were unprofitable at $60 a barrel became wildly profitable at $120 a barrel.
American capitalism and free markets worked! Supply rose to meet demand.
Unfortunately, in 2016, prices fell back to close to $30 a barrel. The country was so awash in the massive increase in the supply of oil that, for a brief time, the price per barrel was less than zero. Oil companies went bankrupt.
As oil prices crashed, the number of operating oil rigs in America decreased. By 2019, the operating rig count in America had dropped to 200 from the peak of 1,600 just eight years earlier.
Oil prices have rebounded from zero in 2019 to nearly $120 a barrel in 2022. The operating rig count in America has increased from 200 to 400, but not back to 1,600. That’s why oil prices are so high.
We currently have the supply of underground oil in America to increase rig count. But it’s not happening. Producers are worried about being burned again by creating too much supply.
Oil producers are also concerned about the world shifting off fossil fuels. Does it make sense to invest a lot of money today when the world is clearly moving to wind, solar and electric transportation?
Here’s what we should consider. The government guarantees crop prices for farmers to make sure we plant enough wheat or corn. Let us consider a five-year price guarantee for oil companies at $70 or $80 a barrel as long as 100% of what they produce stays in America.
No elected official in Washington, D.C., will publicly support financial assistance for big oil to help keep prices at the pump low. So here we are, with high gasoline prices, until oil producers change their minds about the future of oil, or the Ukraine situation is settled.
