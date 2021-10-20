If you are considering investing in hearing instruments soon, be sure to ask your hearing care provider about telecoil technology. When used in tandem with a hearing loop, telecoils can dramatically enhance your listening experience in public places by sending sound directly to the hearing device.
What is a hearing aid telecoil?
Telecoils, also known as t-coils, are small copper wires coiled discreetly inside hearing aids. They can receive electromagnetic signals from a variety of sources and are generally activated easily with the touch of a button or through a smartphone.
What are the benefits of a t-coil?
Patients who have the telecoil tell us they can go to the movies again. They stopped going because although there was plenty of volume, they could not get enough clarity of speech because of the other sounds. With t-coil they can now understand all the dialogue.
Houses of worship and lecture rooms are also places where t-coils are utilized. You can be in the last row and with t-coil, it sounds like you are in the first row.
How do I get a t-coil hearing aid?
Not all hearing instruments are equipped with telecoils. Also, it is not something that can be added on at a later date. Therefore, you must request a telecoil at the time you invest in your hearing instruments.
Our office has identified 42 venues in our area that are telecoil-enabled and the list keeps growing. When you are ready for hearing aids, make sure you ask about this worthwhile feature.
Angelo Darby, MA, LHAS is the director at Renaissance Hearing Center in Wildwood. He can be reached at 352-461-0219.