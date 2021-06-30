Hurricane season is from June 1 to Nov. 30. One of the areas people are frequently concerned with is the trees in their landscapes. You may hear a lot about “hurricane pruning” and other ways to get trees “ready” for hurricanes. The truth is, prepping trees for hurricanes is something that should be done year-round. Trees should be inspected by a professional at regular intervals as they age to ensure good health. Additionally, trees have many natural adaptations to storms. They grow extra wood at the base in response to wind, which anchors them in place. Their ability to sway in the wind is also an adaptation to storms.
Before you start any tree work, be aware of your personal safety. If you are not able to reach the work in the tree, or if the limbs are too large, contact an ISA Certified Arborist. You can search for one in your area at www.treesaregood.org/findanarborist. A Certified Arborist is trained in tree biology. This allows them to understand not only what your tree needs now, but what your tree needs for the future. Incorrectly pruning a tree can have long-lasting impacts. When in doubt, contact an Arborist.
So, what should you be looking for throughout the year to ensure your tree is healthy and stands the best chance of survival?
Dead Branches are the first to fall out of a tree. This can happen even on a sunny day with little wind. Wood decays fast in Florida. Be sure to remove dead branches as soon as you are able. If there are several dead branches, this may be an indication of a tree in failing health. An inspection by a professional may be needed. All dead branches should be properly cut back to the branch bark attachment. For more information on proper pruning, see https://hort.ifas.ufl.edu/woody/pruning.shtml.
The branch attachment is the location where the branch attaches to the main trunk, or where multiple leaders (also known as codominant stems) come together. When looking at branch attachments, concentrate on the attachments of large branches or codominant trunks. You want U-shaped attachments. V-shaped attachments are often weaker and more likely to fail. V-shaped attachment are also likely to have included bark. This occurs when bark tissue is present within the branch attachment junction. Think of it like skin on skin. It will collect moisture and can attract fungal growth. If your tree has these attachments, pruning can often help. This is an issue that you will want to talk to your Arborist about.
Trunk lean is one of the easier things to notice about a tree. While trunk lean does indicate the way that the tree will fall if it fails, a lean does not guarantee that it will fall. Many trees grow response wood on the opposite side of the trunk to compensate for the lean. Trees often start to grow to correct the lean. If you have a tree that suddenly develops a lean, this is a more significant concern that would require a professional inspection as soon as possible.
Trunk damage comes in many forms. Cavities, fungal fruiting bodies (mushrooms) and bark loss are some forms of trunk damage. While these do not mean the tree is in poor health, they should be looked at to ensure the tree is managing them. Most trees have an amazing ability to compartmentalize damage, keeping infection separate from the main tree.
Correct pruning is vital for tree health. “Hurricane pruning” is not a professional recognized standard of pruning. When getting trees pruned in regular cycles clearing out the middle, or lion tail pruning is not good for trees. Lion tailing is when the limbs are trimmed to the point of just leaving tufts at the ends. This increases stress on the base of the limbs in winds storms, resulting in an increased chance of limbs breaking. If limbs are getting too long, reduction cuts are recommended. These will shorten the branches. This shortening will reduce the stress on the branch attachments in strong winds.
Hurricanes are extreme weather events. While everything in this article will help to ensure that you have a healthy tree, hurricanes are unpredictable. Even a healthy tree can come down in saturated soils with hurricane force winds. The best that can be done is to ensure the that you have healthy trees, so that they stand the best chance of survival.
Extension programs are open to all persons without regard to race, color, sex, age, disability, religion or national origin.
Jamie Daugherty is the Residential Horticulture Agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office. Email her at jdaugherty@ufl.edu.