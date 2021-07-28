The start of the school year can bring uncertainty for many students. They may worry about a new school, new teachers or making new friends. Concerns about COVID-19, in-person classes, and whether to wear a mask certainly can add to any anxiety or stress that children may experience.
Students living in Lake, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties can find affirmation for their feelings and support in a safe environment by participating in Cornerstone’s Kids, a free program open to children ages 6–17.
Cornerstone Hospice children’s bereavement counselor Kristen Nardolillo, LCSW, has lined up a variety of activities in August and September that will help students cope with their emotions, whether due to challenges with day-to-day life or the loss of a loved one.
Activities include crafts, games, music, yoga and more. Some activities are specifically designed for children in Cornerstone’s children’s bereavement program. Unless noted otherwise, all events begin at 4:30 p.m. and are held virtually.
Activities include:
Crafts – Aug. 12 and Sept. 3, students will learn to create oil pastel paintings. On Aug. 19 and Sept. 16, rocks become the canvas as students participate in a rock painting workshop. Students should register at least a week prior to the workshop so the materials can be mailed to them.
Movie Nights – The movie “A Goofy Movie” will be shown Aug. 27. On Sept. 24, students can enjoy “Remember the Titans.”
Games – Kids will enjoy the world’s greatest word game, Mad Libs, on Sept. 22.
Music and Dancing – If music is their thing, students should enjoy Music Nights on Aug. 11 and Sept. 22. Monthly Dance Parties will be held Aug. 6 and Sept. 30.
Weekly Yoga – Yoga for kids, ages 6–11, is held every Monday, 4–4:30 p.m. Teen yoga, for ages 12–17, is held every Tuesday, 4–4:45 p.m.
Nardolillo developed Cornerstone’s Kids to foster fun, friendship and support to area students who may be struggling due to grief or challenges posed by the pandemic.
Registration is required to participate in the Cornerstone’s Kids programs. Instructions for logging into the events, which are held via Zoom video conferencing, are provided upon registration.
Information about Cornerstone’s Kids is available at http://cornerstoneskids.org, by emailing CornerstonesKids@cshospice.org or by calling 866-742-6655.