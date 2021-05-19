This month, YOUR Humane Society SPCA is celebrating its 39th anniversary – and it’s asking for community support. The Sumter County no-kill animal shelter is focusing on its Hope Fund this year and asks community members to help continue the mission to protect animals with a tax-deductible gift.
The goal is to raise $39,000 to continue providing lifesaving care for animals with critical medical needs such as amputations, eye injuries, heartworm treatment and emergency c-sections.
“These animals would otherwise have no chance of living happy pain free lives if they could not afford to take them in their care,” the shelter says.
The Hope Fund was created in 2000 and named after a kitten that was thrown from a moving vehicle, consequently suffering major facial injuries. Hope was rushed to YOUR Humane Society SPCA for emergency care and survived to enjoy a life filled with love.
YOUR Humane Society SPCA asks the community to help Hope Fund continue by sending donations that will support critical care for animals in need. Donate at yhsspca.org/hopefund or text 39years to 41444.