JD and Bev Mabbitt have been selected by YOUR Humane Society SPCA as its March volunteers of the month.
“We are happy to volunteer,” Bev Mabbitt said. “We have the time now. We look forward to seeing those wagging tails.”
“Spring will soon be upon us, and with it comes the promise that everything will begin anew. That is our biggest hope for every animal who crosses our doorstep at YOUR Humane Society SPCA,” the shelter said. “We couldn’t achieve our goal to find new homes for our adoptable animals without our wonderful volunteers.”
“Rescue dogs need love and interaction,” Bev said. “It’s so gratifying when they find their fur-ever home.”
Bev and JD retired to Florida from Indiana. Both had pets over the years, but coincidentally, each had a special childhood memory of a boxer in their respective families. JD loved playing with his grandfather’s boxer, and Bev remembers her Scalawags fondly. When they arrived in Florida, Bev and JD had two cocker spaniels. Later, when they found themselves without Izzy and Zander Buttswiggle, their house felt empty, and they chose to go the rescue route to find a new member for their family. Enter Jesse “Good Boy” James, a 3-year-old boxer mix.
“He is a dream and matches our lifestyle perfectly,” Bev said. “He loves walks, naps and the occasional trek to the dog park, where he hasn’t yet met a stranger.”
One of Bev’s most memorable experiences as a volunteer was with a dog named Chloe, who had lost her front leg, was scared and kept her distance. Every week, Bev visited Chloe and talked to her. Finally, Chloe accepted a leash, and they began to take walks.
“She was a sweet girl, and with time she finally gained her confidence, and after that she soon found her fur-ever home,” Bev said. “I was so happy for her. This makes volunteering so worthwhile!”
JD said, “It’s scary to be a dog who’s never experienced a shelter environment. They need time outside with a friendly person, in the open air. It’s good for their well-being and happiness. The small amount of time you spend is an immense benefit to a dog who might otherwise not be out of his kennel more than a short while each day.”
According to the shelter, “JD and Bev contribute greatly by walking the dogs, handling them at adoption events, manning fundraising and info tables at our fundraisers, and also help clean at the shelter.”
If you would like to join the volunteer team, call 352-793-9117 or complete your volunteer application at yhsspca.org/volunteer.
YOUR Humane Society SPCA, Sumter County’s oldest and largest private no-kill shelter, is a 501(c)3 non-profit, no-kill organization helping animals in need. Visit the shelter at 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. Visitors are always welcome; however, due to COVID-19 concerns, visitors are requested to make an appointment until further notice.