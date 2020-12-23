Students of South Sumter, Wildwood Middle and The Villages Charter high schools have a chance to win the $1,000 first prize in the Sumter’s Future Entrepreneur Competition. Submissions are due by Feb. 19, 2021, and the contest is open now. Parent permission is required. The second-place winner will receive $500, and projects ranked in third, fourth and fifth places will earn $100 for each participant. Two finalists from each high school will be announced by March 5, 2021, and live presentations will take place on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Wildwood Community Center. For more information, contact your local high school.