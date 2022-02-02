Ready for some tea and scones? Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is hosting Traditional High Tea in the Lodge Feb. 5. The event will include food and accoutrements (hats and the like), and reservations are required.
Tea time will be 1–3 p.m. Cost is $15/person in addition to the usual park admission.
For more information on this and other programs, including a Feb. 15 Pine Needle Basket Class and Feb. 18 Palm Weaving/Boondoggle Class, call 352-793-4781.
Park entry is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. Hats, sunglasses, water and insect repellent are recommended when visiting.