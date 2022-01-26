The Buena Vista Boulevard Extension project from Meggison Road to SR 44 was to kick off last week in Wildwood, with the end result providing a new four-lane divided roadway connecting Meggison Road and SR 44. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
It will include the construction of two roundabouts, two drainage retention areas, two bridge structures and retaining walls, soil stabilization columns, a new mast arm traffic signal at the intersection with SR 44, a new eight-inch force main within the project limits, and landscaping and irrigation, according to the county.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling Buena Vista Boulevard, SR 44 and Heritage Boulevard/Springfield Way. They can expect to see lane closures day and night. H, with heavy machinery working near the travel way.
“Please use caution to protect yourselves and our construction workers,” the county said in a news release.
