The Buena Vista Boulevard Extension project from Meggison Road to SR 44 in Wildwood will result in a new four-lane divided roadway connecting Meggison Road and SR 44.
Until then, however, traffic will be rerouted starting this week, as Heritage Boulevard at SR 44 is closed for the reconstruction. The estimated reopening date is July 1.
The Wildwood County Resort and Live Oaks Community Church entrance at Heritage Boulevard will be closed for this duration. Homeowners and visitors are advised to use the Williamsburg Lane entrance for entry and exit.
The project itself is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
It will include the construction of two roundabouts, two drainage retention areas, two bridge structures and retaining walls, soil stabilization columns, a new mast arm traffic signal at the intersection with SR 44, a new eight-inch force main within the project limits, and landscaping and irrigation, according to the county.
“Please follow the detour signs and use caution when traveling in this area,” the county said in a news release.
Visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov.