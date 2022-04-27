Sumter County Schools will be hosting a hiring fair for graduating seniors May 18 at South Sumter High School in Bushnell.
The event, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., will offer eligible 12th graders from South Sumter High School, The Villages Charter High School and Wildwood Middle High School opportunity to participate.
Employers interested in meeting some of the district’s graduating seniors can register through May 4 at https://forms.office.com/r/N4WWZt8K8i to reserve a table.
Email casey.ferguson@sumter.k12.fl.us for more information.