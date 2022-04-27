Mount Dora, FL (32757)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 87F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A few showers in the evening, then clouds lingering overnight. Low 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.