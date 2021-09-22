Hispanic Heritage Month, recognized nationally Sept. 15–Oct. 15, includes student academic and creative contests for Florida students.
This year’s theme for Hispanic Heritage Month is “Celebrating Hispanic-American Community Leaders and Champions,” according to a news release from the Florida Governor’s Press Office.
Students in grades K-3 can participate in an art contest. Each student can submit original, two-dimensional artwork based on the theme. Two winners will be selected.
Students in grades 4-12 can participate in an essay contest. Each student can submit one essay no longer than 500 words based on this year’s theme. Three winners will be selected: one each in elementary, middle and high school categories.
The three essay contest winners will receive a 4-Year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation
Additionally, students, parents, teachers and principals can nominate full-time educators of all student grades for the Hispanic Heritage Month Excellence in Education Award.
All entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Oct. 11.
For more information, visit www.FloridaHispanicHeritage.com.