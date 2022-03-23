Dade’s Youth were on hand to support recent events at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park in Bushnell.
The teen volunteer group helped out at both a historic fashion show on Feb. 26 and an early March World War II Commemorative Weekend.
The youth donned garb from days gone by for the fashion show, taking on different roles throughout the area’s history.
During the WWII weekend, Macie Wilkinson, Felicity Sanders and Jamin Hernandez were given a lesson in strength by Rosie the Riveter. The teens also visited each station throughout the event area, learning about Victory Gardens and WWII tanks. They also spoke to both “Allies” and “Axis” soldiers during the day.
Cloud said Dade’s Youth members Kylie Adams and Emily Penwell took time to explore the WWII displays inside the state park’s lodge. Also in attendance were volunteers Marcus Acosta, Dylan Benzel, Bryan Garcia-Sulinas and Braedyn Moore.
“They were especially interested to learn about the WWII base located at Dade for a brief time during the war and the airfield that was used for training only a few miles away,” Cloud said.
In addition, “the group all wrote thank-you cards to our military as part of Abigail Lamoreaux’s Girl Scout project,” group leader Karen Cloud said, adding that six of the cards were to be mailed to former Dade’s Youth members.
For more information on Dade’s Youth and other programs at the state park, call 352-793-4781.