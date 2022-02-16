If you like your history with a dollop of style, check out the Feb. 26 Historical Fashion Show at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park.
Fashions worn in eras ranging from the late 1700s to the 1960s will be modeled by area residents as the event’s master of ceremonies provides commentary, 6–7:30 p.m.
Light refreshment will be served.
Cost is the usual park entry fee of $3/vehicle or a Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. Remember, hats, sunglasses, water and insect repellent are recommended when visiting.
For more information on this event and other programs at the state park, call 352-793-4781.