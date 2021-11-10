YOUR Humane Society SPCA is looking for short-term foster families for their annual “Home for the Holidays” program.
“Open your hearts and homes to shelter pets, so they can remember the love of a family and get a much-needed respite from shelter life for a few days,” YHSSPCA says. “The greatest gift of kindness is what the holidays are all about.”
The no-kill shelter provides all that will be needed during the animal’s stay with their foster families. Participation will help promote the shelter’s adoptable animals to family, friends and neighbors, and the kennel manager will work with the foster families to find the best matches.
Foster families are needed for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s dates.
November pick-up days of foster pets are Nov. 22 and Nov. 23, with the animals’ir return to the shelter on Nov. 27. In December, pick-up days will be Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, with their return between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2, 2022.
For any questions, contact Heather Irwin, kennel manager, at 352-793-9117 or kennelmanager@hsspca.org.
YOUR Humane Society SPCA is a 501(c)3 non-profit located at 994 CR 529A, in Lake Panasoffkee. Donations directly help to cover the cost of saving, treating and caring for neglected, abused and abandoned animals. Learn more at hsspca.org, 352-793-9117, on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.