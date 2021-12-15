The cooler weather in Florida can be quite a welcome feeling, but it can be a very dangerous and harmful season for your pets without your diligence as their caregiver. For those who are also travelling into much colder climates during the holidays or as snowbirds, we are sharing a few commonsense tips to protect your pets during this season.
The elements
Keep pets inside when the temperature drops. Cats can get frostbite and should be kept indoors year-round where possible. Many dog breeds, such as greyhounds and chihuahuas, are also highly susceptible to the cold and should not be kept outdoors for any extra length of time. All outside dogs must have access to a house with three sides, a roof and a floor, fresh water and food.
Make sure antifreeze is inaccessible and clean up any spills in your garage immediately. Antifreeze has a sweet taste animals find irresistible, but it can be deadly if ingested.
If you suspect your pet has gotten into any potentially poisonous substance, call your local veterinarian, emergency veterinary clinic or the ASPCA’s 24 hr. Emergency Veterinary Poison Hotline at 1-888-4-ANI-HELP or 1-888-426-4435. Add these numbers to your phone directory and share with your pet sitter or boarding facility.
Holiday decorations & foods
Hazards, such as tinsel, ribbons, lit candles, chocolate, raisins, grapes, onions, alcohol, dough, Christmas tree water, poinsettias and light bulbs, can be dangerous to your pets. Pets risk electrocution, fire, poisoning or choking if they can access these items. When leaving your home, make sure your tree is unplugged and there are no lit candles or active fire in the fireplace.
Turkey, chicken, and pork bones (cooked are even more dangerous) can easily break and splinter into sharp pieces, causing blockage and perforation of the intestinal tract. A pet who has any bone lodged in its digestive system may not exhibit symptoms for one or two days. However, when they do occur, symptoms include loss of appetite, depression, vomiting or diarrhea.
Holiday festivities & visitors
If you will be out of town for the holidays, book boarding or pet sitters early! Make arrangements for the care of your companion animals, including providing food, water, appropriate care, a secure environment and emergency numbers.
If your pet is not used to parties, lots of noise or children, and is food/toy possessive, consider placing them in a quiet part of the house until guests leave. Conversely, if your pet is a party animal and loves to mingle, be sure to ask your guests not to slip them table scraps, bones or treats.
Make sure pets wear proper identification with up-to-date tags on their collars and info in their microchips. This greatly increases the chances of reuniting a lost pet with its owner should a guest accidentally let them outside or your pet becomes frightened and bolts.
Remind house guests to never leave any medications they may be using within reach of your pets, too.
Giving the gift of life
If you’re thinking of bringing a pet home as a temporary foster during the holidays and you will not have a lot going on in your home or be pulled away often, please consider this act of kindness. That shelter pet is in need of comfort away from the shelter as a reprieve for a few days, not to be thrust into new and possibly stressful situations.
Do not give live animals as gifts. Allow the recipient to choose their future pet. Instead, give a gift certificate stating that you will cover the adoption cost when they find the right match.
Donate or volunteer to help save homeless pets. Make it your resolution as you ring in the new year!
YOUR Humane Society SPCA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization helping animals in need as Sumter County’s oldest and largest private no-kill shelter. For more information, visit yhsspca.org.