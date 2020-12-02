Through Jan. 3, Bok Tower Gardens is celebrating “Peace on Earth,” an outdoor holiday exhibit based on founder Edward Bok’s legacy of peace, which includes the garden sanctuary.
A sampling of holiday programs includes Peace on Earth carillon concerts each Sunday in December. The Dec. 6 program will celebrate the Nativity story and the sacred hymns of Christmas. A Hanukkah carillon concert on Dec. 11 will feature Geert D’hollander in a concert celebrating the Festival of Lights.
All holiday activities require advance registration at boktowergardens.org. Physical distancing will be required, and participants are required to wear a mask at all educational programs, when arriving at the entrance gate, while interacting with Bok Tower Gardens staff and when inside interior spaces.
Bok Tower Gardens, located at 1151 Tower Boulevard in Lake Wales, is open 8 a.m.–6 p.m., with the last car admitted at 5 p.m. Some features are not available, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Call 863-676-1408 for admission fee and other information.