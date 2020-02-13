"I have made dog food ever since my dogs were puppies - 4 years now! They are very healthy and have never had any problems. You can also add it to their kibble. They love it! My dogs are large breed so they get 2 cups in the a.m. and p.m."
6 cups water • 1 pound ground turkey • 2 cups brown rice • 1 teaspoon dried rosemary • 1/2 (16 ounce) package frozen broccoli, carrots and cauliflower combination
Place the water, ground turkey, rice, and rosemary into a large Dutch oven. Stir until the ground turkey is broken up and evenly distributed throughout the mixture; bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. Add the frozen vegetables, and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Remove from heat and cool. Refrigerate until using.