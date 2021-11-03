To honor those who have served, American Legion Tri-City Post 18 members place American flags on the graves of U.S. veterans for Veterans Day and Memorial Day.
The post also will have a Veterans Day celebration, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., at its location in Wildwood. The program will feature games, musical entertainment, a free lunch and raffle drawing for a gun. All are welcome to attend.
American Legion Tri-City Post 18 is located at 401 E. Gulf Atlantic Highway in Wildwood. Call 352-702-8281 or visit the post’s Facebook page for more information.