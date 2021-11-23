The Nov. 4 Farm to Fork Evening Beneath the Stars fundraiser was a success, with approximately $150,000 funds raised through silent and live auctions to support the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation. Hosted by Reba Mazak, the event was at The Barn at Mazak Ranch in Bushnell.
The program celebrated Cheryl Purcell Coggins, who died in June 2020 and had been instrumental in the construction of the Lane Purcell Hospice House in Bushnell. The site was named in her late husband’s honor.
Cornerstone Hospice is a community-owned provider of end-of-life care in Central Florida and North Georgia. For over 37 years, Cornerstone has served more than 7,000 people each year in Sumter, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties. For more information, call 866-742-6655 or visit www.CornerstoneHospice.org.